Featured pet: Fisher

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The one word to describe Fisher would be “happy.” This handsome 2- or 3-year-old is the happiest dog around. He loves people and other dogs. Walks are fun, and car rides too. Fisher would love a home with another playful dog, and a fenced yard to run around in. This guy is sure to make every day a happier, and every home a better home to be in.

The Springfield Humane Society is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. for walk-ins, or call 802-885-3997 for more information on Fisher. Join us Nov. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the shelter, for our annual Holiday Bazaar. You will find some amazing deals on holiday and other items.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org