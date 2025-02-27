Featured pet: Dottie

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dottie is a 5-year-old redtick hound. She loves to be loved, but is also sometimes leery of new people. Poor Dottie has not always been treated with kindness. She is seeking a home where she can learn to be a “real” dog. A home that is feline- and young children-free, but is filled with as much love as she has to give, and it is a lot. Call 802-885-3997 for more information, or stop by Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. We are having a vaccine clinic on March 1. Check out our Facebook page, or call us for more details.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org