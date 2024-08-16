Featured pet: Brady

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Handsome Brady has had part of his adoption fee sponsored thanks to Christmas Trees at Bishop Farm. This guy loves to eat food and play ball, he’ll play until you are tired. Give him a squeaky toy and he is in heaven. He has lived with cats, but might do best as an only dog. He is an active boy who would love someone to go for walks or hikes with. If he sounds like the guy for you, we are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., so come on in and meet this unique-looking dog, or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org