Featured pet: Alyson

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alyson is a beautiful, 5-year-old German Shepherd. She has spent her life in a commercial breeding facility birthing puppies for someone to make money. Alyson is sweet, and will need a patient home to help her adjust to being part of the family she has never had. She would do best with a calm canine sibling. Alyson will need extra work, but she will be forever grateful, and so will you.

The Springfield Humane Society is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins, or call 802-885-3997 for more information. Join us for our annual Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the shelter.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org