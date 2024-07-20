Family Bible Camp at Bow Baptist Church

WEATHERSFIELD BOW, Vt. – Bow Baptist Church, at 1102 Route 5, Weathersfield Bow, Vt., is presenting Family Bible Camp, a dynamic program for all youth in the area and their families. The Bible Camp begins Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration will be on Saturday, at 9:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided on Saturday as well. Camp will be held again on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., with a closing program at 6 p.m., with ice cream sundaes to follow.

Pastor Daniel Anderson extends a cordial invitation to young people of all ages and their families. We are asking that people register for Family Bible Camp at www.bowbaptist.com, click the link to register. Free transportation can be provided to and from the Family Bible Camp. For a ride or for more information, please call 802-546-4902.