SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – An overabundance of boxes of cleaning supplies and food, received from the several truckloads of relief from the Nashville, Tenn., Churches of Christ disaster outreach for Vermont and New Hampshire, are now not only continuing to be distributed to those affected by the floods two weeks ago, but also to any and all who might benefit from the surplus of goods remaining. Please contact Puggy Lamphere at 802-886-2670 to arrange a mutual time of contact.