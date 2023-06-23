Expungement clinic for Windsor County

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Attorney General Charity Clark, along with Windsor County State’s Attorney Ward Goodenough, will host a free expungement clinic on Thursday, July 13, with appointments available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Expungements wipe from your record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed. Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged or sealed. The free clinic will focus on expunging and sealing criminal charges and convictions from Windsor County, and will be open to the public by appointment.

“My office is committed to assisting with clearing old criminal records that are holding Vermonters back, and I thank State’s Attorney Goodenough and Code for BTV for joining us in this important initiative,” said Attorney General Clark. “By giving Vermonters who have paid their debt and lived free of trouble a chance at a fresh start, we create greater economic, educational, and social opportunities.”

“Ensuring access to justice should be a cornerstone of Vermont’s justice system. Expungement clinics are an important tool in providing that access, and I’m glad that we will be able to host such a clinic in Windsor County,” said State’s Attorney Goodenough.

Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office will offer free assistance with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. Vermonters must schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office’s expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033 by July 5. All appointments will be conducted in person on the day of the clinic at the Agency of Human Services building in White River Junction.

More information on expungements generally is available at Vermont Legal Aid’s website atwww.vtlawhelp.org/expungement.