Expungement clinic at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, June 13, from 1-5:30 p.m., an expungement clinic is happening at the Springfield Town Library.

Join Vermont Legal Aid for an expungement clinic. At this clinic, individuals can meet with an attorney to determine if their criminal record is eligible for expungement or sealing. You will receive the necessary paperwork to start the expungement or sealing process if your record is eligible. Only records from after 1990 will be considered, unless an individual can provide a copy of their record from the Vermont Crime Information Center.

To reserve a spot, kindly contact the library by dialing 802-885-3108, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.