Explore artificial intelligence at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What is the buzz about artificial intelligence (AI)? Will it make our lives easier, or is it scary?

The Springfield Town Library is thrilled to announce an enlightening event on Artificial Intelligence (AI) featuring Ben McVety, STEAM coordinator from Black River Innovation Campus. “AI Basics: Work Smarter, Not Harder” will take place on Monday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., in the library’s Flinn Room.

McVety will explain what AI is, unveiling the behind-the-scenes processes, and showcasing practical examples of how AI can be seamlessly integrated into everyday workflows. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, or just curious about the impact of AI on daily life, this event promises to be both informative and engaging.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session following the presentation, allowing them to address their specific questions and concerns, and gain deeper insights into the evolving world of AI.

This event is open to the public, and no prior registration is required. For more information, please contact the library at 802-885-3108, or visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.