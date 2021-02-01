Expeditionary School at Black River receives EpicPromise Grant

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River announced last week that they are the recipient of a $4,000 grant from EpicPromise, a Vail Resorts foundation. The funds will go to support extra programming and appropriate outdoor gear for the students. This funding reflects Vail’s Covid-19 relief efforts by encouraging outdoor activities. Outdoor education is a pillar of the school with an emphasis on personal growth and physical wellbeing. By participating in an outdoor curriculum that is woven into their classes, students are learning to collaborate in small group settings, empathize, problem-solve, and develop confidence in themselves and others. ESBR looks forward to continued partnership with Vail and EpicPromise in the future.

The Expeditionary School at Black River also began a partnership with the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. Students engaged in their first outdoor experience with VINS last week with a lesson on animal tracking while snowshoeing. The program will run through June and is to include additional outdoor experiences as well as access to a virtual classroom with online resources and materials.

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Pat Pullinen, Chair of the Board at patrick@blackriveris.org or Kendra Rickerby, Interim Head of School at kendra@blackriveris.org. Please visit our website at www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.