Exciting changes at the Westminster Institute and Butterfield Library

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Libraries around the State of Vermont and the country are retooling themselves to meet the changing needs of today’s society and their local community. So, too, is the Butterfield Library.

In many small Vermont towns that have lost their general store, the library has become the focal point for the community, providing a space to gather, connect with neighbors, and have a sense of place.

In an effort to meet our community’s changing needs, the board of directors of the Westminster Institute/Butterfield Library held a community forum in 2017 to gather input and ideas about the future of the institute and the Butterfield Library. The community forum was followed by several strategic planning sessions with an outside consultant. The final strategic plan made recommendations for physical upgrades to the building to support new program directions, improve rental spaces, and transform the library space.

Many of the facility upgrades have been completed. The one remaining space to focus upon is the library. The vision for the library is as the centerpiece of all future development. With a new design and focus as a community gathering space, it will be the driver of generating and hosting community activities of all types for all ages.

With the hiring of our new librarian, Alison Baitz, and building upon the work of our previous librarians, some exciting things have begun over the past few months. These include collaboration with Westminster Cares to bring reading materials to those in the Meals-on-Wheels program; a summer reading program where people of all ages track the fun they have in order to be eligible for prizes; a Friends of the Institute group, led by new board member Jen Perry; review of our overall book collection to make room for new purchases; redesigning the main floor to maximize space for books; converting some of the downstairs into space for educational and craft classes; rearranging books to best suit patrons’ interest; enhancing the children’s collection area on the second floor with improved lighting and comfortable furniture; a monthly column in the Gazette discussing what’s going on at the library; meetings with folks from other libraries to gather and share ideas, resources, and grant information opportunities; chatting with patrons and trustees about what kind of future events we can sponsor; and we’re happy to announce that a new elevator is being installed to create easy access from floor to floor.

These are just a sample of the exciting things that are happening. Sometimes things get messier before they get better, as with any changes. Baitz and others are working hard to make things happen this summer, with the hope of having many changes in place by our Centennial Celebration on Sept. 14. We ask for your patience and support, and hope you’ll stop in to say hello.

The library is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, from 1-6 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.