ESBR Year Three is off and running

LUDLOW, Vt. – As schools begin their 2022-2023 school year, so too does the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR), with an increased number of students this fall. This year’s students come from Ludlow, Mount Holly, Andover, Cavendish, Charlestown, N.H., and even a foreign exchange student from Germany, whose mother was an exchange student at Black River High School in the late ‘90s.

It is an exciting and auspicious time, as this marks ESBR’s 3rd Year of Operations. Despite many surprises along the way, ESBR continues to forge ahead with their mission of providing a space where every learning experience gains authenticity. Young adults graduate with strong work habits, the capacity to solve real-world problems, and financial literacy. Leading at the helm in ESBR is the returning Head of School, Kendra Rickerby, whose belief in the cause has been 100% from the first introduction, bringing with her many years of invaluable insight to carry out this vision. In early September, along with Board Chair Gary Blodgett, she awarded two of our original ESBR Trailblazers with their Diplomas at our Fall Graduation Ceremony. These two dedicated students, who hail from Ludlow originally and transitioned from BRHS to ESBR, held tight to their goal and finished their studies over the summer, earning their certificates to kick off a heartfelt Year Three. Three of their fellow schoolmates even graced the audience with their beautiful rendition of “The Climb.”

It was a wonderful start to what will be another exciting year. More is to follow in these next few weeks, including the Ludlow Elementary School Parent-Teacher Group’s Ludlow Harvest Fair, located on the front lawn of ESBR on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Gary Blodgett, Chair of the Board, at gblodgett@esblackriver.org or Kendra Rickerby, Head of School at krickerby@esblackriver.org. Please visit our website www.esblackriver.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.