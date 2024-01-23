ESBR offering merit scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is pleased to announce that they are offering three merit scholarships for the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year. The merit scholarship offers full tuition for students who qualify.

ESBR offers a full curriculum built on the expeditionary school model that allows students to explore learning through in-depth, meaningful, project-based learning. We offer small classes, caring faculty, and a personalized learning experience.

Students who reside in Ludlow, Mount Holly, or other “choice towns” are invited to apply for second semester as well. For more information, contact ESBR Chair Gary Blodgett at gblodgett@esblackriver.org, or call 802-558-3147.