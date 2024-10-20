ESBR hosts open house for families

LUDLOW, Vt. – Six exciting weeks into the school year already, the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) hosted an open house on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10, to share with ESBR families what the students have been experiencing so far in the 2024-2025 school year. Head of School Michael Kell welcomed guests, expressing how this year’s theme, “What Makes Vermont Strong,” also represents itself within the school just amongst the students on a daily basis. Board Chair Patrick Pullinen reiterated this point, sharing inspiring journeys of students past and the early days of ESBR. Sean Whalen, ESBR’s English language arts instructor, also offered insight, agreeing in a joint goal of not just teaching, but also in discovering how to make something mundane “not boring” to learn or experience in the first place. A slideshow presentation accompanied the introductions, providing a further glimpse into the ESBR experience.

Following this discussion, families broke off to see the middle school and/or high school schedules and classes. Along with core courses, several other current classes include graphic arts, Spanish, and health. Families were able to visit these classrooms, and a few of the ESBR instructors were able to give interactive accounts of some of the projects they’ve been working on with students this school year. And, as seen in the slideshow presentation, the brick-and-mortar walls are not the only classrooms, as many field trips also occur to visit various Vermont landmarks and locations, to learn about the local history and its impact on Vermont’s strength. One of these recent expeditions was to the Bennington Museum, to witness the role the region played during the Revolutionary War and America’s fight for its independence.

Families were able to finish exploring the school, and speak with staff and board members who were in attendance. ESBR has come a long way, and it still has a long way to go, which makes it an exciting time to shape an educational experience that truly benefits young learners. As ESBR enters its fifth year, the feedback of students’ growth is expressed by parents and guardians alike. Likewise, students share their genuine joy of being at school and connecting with one another. ESBR is honored to provide this environment, and welcomes other students and families to inquire. Indeed, student enrollment has already increased since the school year began. As mentioned above, this is an exciting time of growth.

ESBR envisions further growth in welcoming more community members to reach out. Whether it is to inquire about attending this school year or next, information can always be readily shared. Choice Towns can now utilize the designated average state tuition dollars at ESBR. Volunteers are also welcomed; fundraising continues so as to provide extra programming – thanks to the Legion and other community members, a successful chicken barbecue earlier in September raised $1,885, which will go towards transportation funds, technology, etc. for the school; more fundraising to follow in the coming months. Community members have also been volunteering for the Wednesday lunch meal program, whereby a different community member prepares a communal lunchtime meal to bring in and share with the students on Wednesdays. Furthermore, anyone interested in joining the board is also welcome to reach out. Board Chair Patrick Pullinen may be contacted at ppullinen@esblackriver.org, and Head of School Michael Kell may be contacted at mkell@esblackriver.org or via the school phone, 802-228-3727. Thank you to everyone, ESBR continues to be forever grateful for all the support over the years to provide a viable school for the community.