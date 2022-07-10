Ernest Way, 1957-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Ernest William Way, 65, of Walpole, N.H. passed away June 29, 2022. Born in Ossining, N.Y. on March 7, 1957, he was the son of Ruth Wildigg Way and Ernest Wilson Way.

In 1981, Ernie started E&W Salvage, a small repair business out of his dirt floor barn with no heat. Working alongside his wife, Wanda, for almost four decades, he would grow the business into a giant three bay garage and change directions to recycling and crushing cars. He certainly was dedicated to his work. Ernie’s idea of keeping an eye on his three girls while they were young was to put carburetors in front of them. He would have them take them apart and put them back together again “for their entertainment” while he babysat to keep them out of his hair. In his final hours, he continued to do what he loved best asking for his girls to hand him wrenches. This brought great joy to them knowing he was in a place where his body was healthy, whole, and in peace.

While not at the shop, Ernie loved the house in Florida where he and his wife spent many years creating their dream home. It was there he started to learn to relax. The lessons were tough at first and he would often find projects that needed to be done whether or not his wife thought they were necessary.

Ernie was predeceased by his wife, Wanda Way, and his parents. Survivors include his sister, Joanne Way of Nev., daughters, Marie Crosby (husband, Tim), Jessica Wilson (husband, Brian), and Rachel Way (George, Salak), niece, Nicole Rodrigues and Owen, four grandchildren, Skye Crosby, Taylar “Rose” Way-Salak, Kal, and Kam Wilson.

Calling hours will be held at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, in Bellows Falls, on Saturday, July 16 from 2–4 p.m.