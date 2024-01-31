Ernest D. Dyson, 1952-2024 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Ernest Darryl Dyson, 71, of Chester, Vt., passed away suddenly at home on Jan. 15, 2024.

He is survived by his wife Joanne; his children Joey, Jamie, Tammy, and Tanya; his grandchildren Patricia, Rachael, Alivia, Alana, Serenity, Angelo, Alexandria, Anthony, Angelina, Owen, Piper, Max, Ruby, and expected baby Luna; and his great-grandchildren Holden, Fenn, and Walker.

Ernest was born in Meriden, Conn., on June 27, 1952. He moved to Vermont in 1986 with his wife and children to set down his roots. Ernest owned “E. Dyson Builders” in Vermont for 30 years, and his craftsmanship can be viewed throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.

Ernest was an avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time with his loving family and with his wife, tending to their annual garden, fishing, camping, and playing with their dogs. He was the most sarcastically witty man. His humor filled many rooms with good cheer and lightheartedness. He had a big heart, the most fierce farm-style dance moves, and a love for baking. He enjoyed passing down his knowledge to his children and grandchildren, and always reminded them that laughter is the best cure for most things. He had a zest for life, always willing to take on an adventure or challenge head-on, without fear.

Ernest will be missed immensely by his family and friends, and especially by his wife of nearly 50 years, Joanne. They could be seen together for every trip and adventure. They were the genuine definition of soulmates. They took on life as a duo, hand-in-hand for each obstacle, and overcame all that life threw their way, laughing all the while.

He is no longer here in body, however, his spirit will continue on in all of our hearts.

Services will be held at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., on Feb. 9. Calling hours are from 1-2 p.m., and service at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 191 River Street in Springfield, Vt. (the VFW), following the service.

See full obituary at https://www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/ernest-dyson.