Eric Richardson receives nursing award

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce Eric Richardson, RN, as the recipient of the 2023 Eileen Austin Neal Spirit of Nursing Award.

This award was created in 2004 in honor of Eileen Austin Neal, RN, who worked at Springfield Hospital for 64 years and retired in 2005. Judy Mittica, RN, was the first recipient of this award, at the request of Eileen. Photos of Eileen, along with her cap and uniform, and a list of the all the recipients since 2004, can be seen in the Springfield Hospital lobby on Level C.

Criteria for the award includes communication, care for patients, nursing professionalism, and teamwork. Nominations are accepted from throughout the organization, and are reviewed and voted on by a committee that includes the previous year’s recipient and a member of Eileen’s family, among others. This year’s nominees included Elena Bender, RN, Windham Center; Olga Carey, RN, Emergency Department; Heidi Clough-Agoes, RN, Windham Center; Sherry Cobb, RN, Inpatient Care Unit; Mary Esden, RN, Inpatient Care Unit; Ernest Frost, LPN, Windham Center; Tracie Harris, RN, Case Management; April Lawrence, RN, Perioperative Services; and Paula Tudor, RN, Windham Center.

Eric has been working at Springfield Hospital since 2014, and is currently working in the perioperative services department. Contained within Eric’s nomination are the following words from one of his colleagues: “Eric has a natural ability to provide quality care without trying to. He has a calming way about him that makes patients feel comfortable and relaxed. When patients return for other procedures, they are at ease knowing Eric will be there.”

“Congratulations to all of our 2023 nominees, and to Eric as the 2023 award winner. As we celebrate National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, we are pleased to express how extremely proud we are of our nurses, and the entire hospital staff at Springfield Hospital, and grateful for the care and service they provide to our patients, 24/7/365,” says Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.