Energy Fair in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The Mount Holly Conservation Commission is presenting a community Energy Fair on Saturday, June 15, and would like to invite everyone to join us to learn about new home energy savings. The purpose of the fair is to inform our community of the opportunities, technologies, and services available for home energy efficiency and cost savings. There will be exhibits and talks by experts about home energy audits, home weatherization, heat pumps, solar energy, electric vehicles and bicycles, energy rebates, and recycling. Everyone will receive a free raffle ticket for special energy-saving prizes, including LED light bulbs, energy saving kits, Aubuchon Hardware gift cards, and compost bins.

Bring the kids to enjoy special hands-on energy activities. Jeb Porter and Tim Caira will perform live music on the Village Green. Check out the electric cars from Benson’s Chevrolet, and electric bikes from Tygart Mountain Sports. Sponsors and exhibitors include the State of Vermont, Aubuchon Hardware, Efficiency Vermont, Drive Electric, Green Mountain Power, Same Sun Solar, Net Zero Energy Resources, NeighborWorks – Heat Squad, Benson’s Chevrolet, Renewable Energy Vermont, Master Plumbing and Heating, Tygart Mountain Sports, Rutland Regional Solid Waste District, and others.

The Fair will take place at the Mount Holly Community Center, 26 Maple Hill Road, Belmont, Vt., from 1-5 p.m., and there is no charge to attend. For further information, contact the Mount Holly Conservation Commission at mounthollycc@gmail.com.