SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m., the Springfield Town Library invites you to their “Empathy in Action: Building Bridges through Living Room Conversations” talk. In Living Room Conversations, people come together to talk in a friendly and organized way, even with different opinions.

Join us for an engaging event, focused on fostering empathy and understanding through living room conversations. This is your chance to connect with others, share your experiences, and truly listen to different perspectives. Let’s come together to build bridges and create a more empathetic community. Take advantage of this opportunity to make a difference.

This event is free and open to the public. To sign up for a reminder, visit our calendar of events at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.