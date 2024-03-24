Emma Wright describes return of a new farmers market

LUDLOW, Vt. – Emma Wright, the new director of the Ludlow Farmers Market (LFM), spoke to a recent meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), discussing the changes made to the market’s location, date of operation, and organization.

Wright, formerly of Idaho, where she was involved in farmers markets, indicated that the return of the LFM will feature a new location, new date of operation, and reduced rates for vendors for the entire season.

Previously, the market had been located on the lawn in front of Okemo Mountain School. Wright felt that this was not the best location, believing it was not in the center of the village. A new site is now being considered which may require the approval of the Ludlow Board of Trustees. She indicated that the location would be in the center of the village, to make it available to more walk-in customers.

As for the date and time of the market, which previously was on a Friday afternoon, Wright said the new market will operate on Sunday morning, to allow greater foot traffic access to it.

The cost for vendors to participate in the market season will be significantly lowered from that previously charged.

A new policy will be implemented requiring all products sold at the market to be Vermont-grown or Vermont-made.

Wright indicated that the new board of directors for LFM has been extremely supportive of all these changes. She added that, as the new director, she would be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the market. Previously, board members frequently had to serve this function due to the lack of a manager.