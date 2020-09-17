Emerald ash borer walk in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 10-11:30 a.m., the Weathersfield Conservation Commission is leading a walk on Goulden Ridge Road and Morningside Drive to raise awareness of the emerald ash borer. The emerald ash borer, an alien, invasive insect, has killed millions of ash trees across the U.S. and is now in Vermont and in the nearby towns of Londonderry, Vt. and Plainfield, N.H. This insect will impact the ash trees of private forestland owners and also our town budget because it is a common tree in our town road ROWs.

Commission members Roy Burton and Ryan Gumbart, with backgrounds in forestry, will explain ash tree identification, signs, and symptoms of EAB and the local, regional, and global impacts of the infestation.

Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask out of consideration for yourself and others. In case of inclement weather, please check the WCC webpage, www.weathersfieldvt.org/conservation_commission/index.php, for updates.