Elvin Parker, 1956-2022

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Elvin Lawrence Parker, 66, of Westminster, Vt., died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 5, 1956, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Leonard and Winifred (Hall) Parker. He was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, and worked at Putney Paper Co. in Putney, Vt. He was a kind, gentle man who was loved by all. His greatest joy was his family.

On Feb. 1, 1987, in Bellows Falls, Vt., he married Dorothy Jane Woodard, who survives. He is also survived by three sons, David Dunn, William Parker, and his wife, Julie, and Dana Parker; three daughters, Tammy Dunn, Jennifer Parker, and Mandi Parker; one daughter-in-law, Edna Parker; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Parker, and Shirley Dunn: 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Allen, Aden, Wayne, and Clarence; and one sister, Rita Parker.

Services will be held at a later date. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., are assisting with the arrangements.