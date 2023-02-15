Elks January Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Gavin Joy has been named the January Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Gavin, a senior, is the son of Scott Joy and Stephanie Lawlor, both of Bellows Falls.

Gavin is a dedicated student who works hard in his classes. He comes to school every day eager and ready to learn. A good problem solver and critical thinker, Gavin, through his impressive accomplishments as a student in the River Valley Technical Center’s Business and Technical Services Program, is a member of the National Technical Honor Society.

A positive role model who leads by example, Gavin pushes himself and others around him to meet their full potential. Extremely dependable, he is one of the first to step up to help and encourage others, often without being asked. He is mature, humble, and socially aware. He is well respected by his classmates and the staff at BFUHS. Gavin has received the Aaron Award at RVTC (their most prestigious award) given to students with a 97% or higher attendance rate who come to class prepared to work each day, follow instructions, complete tasks, and are true to their word.

Not only is he a dedicated student, Gavin is involved in extracurricular activities as a positive representation of BFUHS and the community. He has participated in the football, track, and soccer programs. He is president of the River Valley Technical Center’s Future Business Leaders of America and has been instrumental in coordinating events for their March of Dimes fundraiser. He has volunteered for Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce events, helped at rotary functions and with Girls on the Run.