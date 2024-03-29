Elks BFUHS February Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Kaylee Desmarais has been named the Elks February Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Kaylee, a senior, is the daughter of Matthew and Amanda Desmarais, and resides in Saxtons River.

Kaylee has worked hard in her classes throughout her high school career. Not only does she excel in traditional academic subjects, but she also seeks out opportunities for advanced learning, extracurricular academic competitions, and projects.

Kaylee maintains a can-do attitude, and a willingness to learn and grow. Her positive outlook not only benefits her own learning journey, but influences those around her. Her optimism and determination serve as an inspiration to her peers and teachers alike, creating a supportive and encouraging atmosphere within the school community.

Dedicated to doing well, Kaylee comes to school ready to learn. She consistently attends classes and extracurricular activities punctually and reliably. She is an active member of her classes, and a pleasure to work with.

In addition to her academic achievements, Kaylee is an active and valued contributor to the school and community. Whether she’s organizing a fundraising event, leading a student initiative, or participating in community service projects, Kaylee consistently demonstrates her commitment to making a positive impact within the school community. She is an active member of the BFUHS music and drama programs, and has participated in musical programs outside of school.

Kaylee’s dedication to community service not only reflects her strong sense of social responsibility, but also showcases her compassionate and altruistic nature. Through her involvement in community service projects, Kaylee serves as a role model for her peers, inspiring others to engage in meaningful acts of service and kindness. She has done community service at the Saxtons River Elementary School’s after school drama program, and the BFUHS drama program as well.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Kaylee represent us as the February Student of the Month.