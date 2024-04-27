Elizabeth M. Lombard, 1927-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Elizabeth Marie Lombard passed away peacefully at home with family and friends on April 12, 2024.

She was born in Tyson, Vt., on Dec. 26, 1927, to Henry and Marie (Frye) Gruber, both from Germany.

Liz attended schools in Ludlow, and graduated from Black River High School in 1946. After high school, she was employed at the Ludlow Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, and in 1947 married Gordon Lombard.

During World War II they lived in Virginia for a short stay, where Gordie was stationed before going overseas. When they moved back to Ludlow, after residing in numerous apartments, they bought the house at 2 Pond Street, where she lived for 68 years. Liz worked with Marge Roberts, assisting in her preschool/kindergarten classes. When she retired, Liz took over the classes, and began teaching upstairs in her own home. When her youngest son had finished the program, she stopped teaching and went to work in the kitchen at Okemo Mountain. Liz was kitchen manager for 14 years.

After her husband passed away in 1985, she left shortly after that and went to work as a teacher’s aide at the Ludlow Elementary School until 2004. Liz enjoyed so many things – painting, cooking, crafts of any kind, picking berries, shopping with friends and family, sharing her history knowledge, and lastly her biweekly book club meetings. Liz served as a Eucharistic minister at the Catholic Church, was known for her homemade baked beans at chicken barbecues, and supported many additional fundraisers when asked. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon of 39 years, both parents, her brother Tony Gruber, and her sister Ann Morgan.

She is survived by her older brother Harry Gruber; brother-in-law Robert Lombard; her three sons Mark (Beth), Craig, and Kurt Lombard; five grandchildren Josh (Marina), Jake (Emma), Joel (Krystal) Lombard, Julie (Kevin) Zaloudek, and Angela Stanley; six great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Pleasant View Cemetery on May 17, at 11 a.m.

A Celebration for 96 years of Life will follow, and be held at The American Legion Post 36, second floor.

Liz was involved with many nonprofits, and many assisted her in the later years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the organization of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.