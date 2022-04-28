Elijah Haddad, 1999-2022

PUTNEY, Vt. – Elijah Victor Haddad, 23, passed away on April 23, 2022. Eli was born Jan. 18, 1999, in Brattleboro, Vt.

Elijah expressed himself through music and loved writing and performing. He loved the outdoors, enjoying snowboarding, hiking, and being on a mountain bike. He was loving to every animal he came across and raised a beautiful cat, named Rosa. He loved driving fast cars, including his Hyundai Veloster. Eli loved the feeling of being by the ocean. He was a business owner of Elijah’s mobile detailing.

He left behind numerous devoted friends, his parents, Jason and Lori, and brothers, Hunter, Ethan, and Donovan. He left behind his maternal grandmother, Sandra Dupuis of Westminster, and paternal grandparents, Dooley and Christine Haddad of West Monroe, La., along with numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Elijah was beloved piece of this family and will forever be loved and missed. Anyone wishing may donate in Elijah’s name to the Caring Paws Fund, at the Westminster Vt. animal hospital. There will be a candlelight vigil held on the green in Putney, Vt. on Saturday, April 30 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Please bring any photos and stories you wish to share.

Arrangements are being made at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101.