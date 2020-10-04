Election Day and voting in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The town of Rockingham Town Clerk’s office looks forward to a successful 2020 Election Day by urging voters to cast their ballots early. Absentee ballots were sent from the Secretary of State’s office and are two-sided with local Justice of the Peace candidates on the back. Town Clerk Kathleen Neathawk advises voters to look over ballots carefully and get them in on time.

There are multiple ways to submit ballots prior to Election Day, Nov. 3. A secured ballot box will be located in the downstairs lobby of the Bellows Falls Opera House and Town Hall and sealed ballots may be dropped there by friends or family members. Voters may mail their ballots to the Rockingham Town Clerk, P.O. Box 339, Bellows Falls, VT 05101 and must be received no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. The clerk advises postmarks 7 to 10 days prior; your vote will not count after Nov. 3.

After Oct. 10, voters may cast their vote in person in the Town Clerk’s Office, which is located on the second floor of the Town Hall, where voters may deposit ballots directly into the secured ballot box in the vault.

On Nov. 3, the election will be held again at the Masonic Temple on 61 Westminster St. for in-person voting between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Neathawk wants voters to know that if they plan to come to the polls to vote to please bring the ballot that they were mailed. She has a very limited supply, and voters will also be required to fill out an affidavit form to acquire another ballot.

For in-person and drive-through voting, they ask that vehicles enter Henry Street from Atkinson Street, keeping heavy traffic off of Westminster Street as much as possible. Free parking is always available at TD Bank, the Hetty Green Parking Lot, and on School and Henry streets for walk-in voters.

The Town Clerk’s office is open Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For questions, call 802-463-4336.