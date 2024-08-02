Efficiency Vermont and VPPSA launch exclusive offers

LUDLOW, Vt. – Customers with 11 electric utilities that make up the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA), one of which is the Ludlow Electric Light Department, can now take advantage of unique energy-saving opportunities thanks to a special partnership between VPPSA and Efficiency Vermont.

A full list of the exclusive rebates available to VPPSA member utility customers can be found at www.efficiencyvermont.com/vppsa. These offers can help residents, business owners, and rental property owners save money when weatherizing and air sealing a building, installing heat pumps for heating and air conditioning, and for switching to energy-saving efficiency appliances.

“Municipally owned electric utilities have been powering Vermont communities for over a century. VPPSA’s partnership with Efficiency Vermont enables these communities to access thousands of additional dollars on energy improvements for their home or business,” said Sarah Braese, VPPSA’s assistant general manager.

“Our partnership with VPPSA makes efficiency projects and money-saving, clean energy upgrades more affordable for homeowners and business owners across Vermont,” said Peter Walke, Efficiency Vermont’s managing director. “We’re proud to help local utilities serve their communities – and help their customers save money with solutions that can reduce their energy bills.”

The exclusive rebates and offers through the Efficiency Vermont-VPPSA partnership are available for a limited time and on a first come, first served basis through 2026.

VPPSA’s 11-member utilities serve over 30,000 customers in 50 communities across Vermont.