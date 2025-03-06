Edward Spaulding, 1933-2025

CHESTER, Vt. – Edward “Ted” Spaulding was born in Bellows Falls, the son of Edward and Lulu Spaulding. He graduated from Chester High School in 1951, and began a career as an electrician. He worked for Fellows Gear Shaper for more than 30 years, retiring as the plant engineer. He was very creative, and could build or repair just about anything.

He was an auditor for the Town of Chester. His memories of the town were shared with the historical society, of which he was a member. He was an antique car enthusiast, and enjoyed working on his cars.

He was a life member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He served as the Grand Master of Vermont in 1989, and soon after was elected to the office of grand secretary, retiring in 2024.

He was a member of St. James Methodist Church in Proctorsville, where he served on the board of trustees.

Ted is survived by Nonie, his wife of 62 years; children Paul and Barb;

grandchildren Charlotte, Zachary, Caroline, and Corinna; devoted son-in-law Trevor; and good friend Ron Patch. He was predeceased by his parents and brother John.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. James Methodist Church, P.O. Box 113, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.