EdgarMay’s Athletic Performance Training for middle, high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Calling all student athletes, it’s time to start your off-season training for the fall sports season. From July 13 to Aug. 5, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is hosting an Athletic Performance Training program for local middle school and high school student athletes. The hour-long program will run Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and Friday mornings at 8 a.m., for four weeks.

Each workout in the training program includes a focused movement warm up, strength training, metabolic conditioning, and a cool down that targets mobility and flexibility. Athletes will develop strength, agility, speed, power, explosiveness, and mobility. They will also learn breath control under stress, proper form for movements, and the importance of cool down and recovery.

“We believe that a strong base of strength and conditioning training in young athletes helps prevent injuries and produces a stronger, well-rounded athlete,” says Kristen Miller, Director of Health and Wellness at the EdgarMay. Kristen is a clinical exercise physiologist, a former Division I athlete, and a lifetime sports competitor. Kristen has designed this program especially for young athletes. The program will be instructed by certified trainers Jean Warner and Zoe Lirakis.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship from the Springfield Elks Lodge 1560, this program is free for all Springfield student athletes. The program is also open to any local student athletes in the region for a drop-in fee per training session.

For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org