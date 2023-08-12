EdgarMay Stingrays take State Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays youth swim team wrapped up their summer season with an outstanding showing at Vermont State Swim Association State Championship at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction, Vt. The Stingrays came in first place in Division 4. For the first time, every single team member entered to swim in the meet and qualified scored points for the Stingrays. This is an incredible feat.

Ruby Kiefer of Londonderry, 14, was this year’s top point finisher, with a whopping 72 points for the Stingrays. In addition, Ari Cioffi of Springfield, 18, Rowan Caulkins of Springfield, 16, and Janie Thompson of Springfield, 18, all earned over 50 points. Noah Waterman of Springfield, 13, and Ashton White of Claremont, N.H., 8, earned over 40 points. Aubrey Seman of Reading, 16, Theresea “TT” Marquise of Bellows Falls, 12, and Mollee Thurston of Bellows Falls, 12, each earned over 20 points.

During the swim meet, Janie Thompson won the Vermont Swim Association Scholarship, to be used toward her college education. Thompson will be heading to the University of Vermont in the fall.

After seven years of coaching the CRVS swim team, Coach Ann Thompson will be stepping down as head coach. “I will certainly miss this wonderful team that we have built, and the many amazing swimmers,” she said. “Thanks for all the support over the years.”

EdgarMay executive director Christian Craig lauded Coach Thompson’s commitment to competitive swimming in our region. “Ann provided an amazing competitive swimming experience for hundreds of children in the greater Springfield region. Her passion and ability to connect with swimmers will be greatly missed.”

The Stingrays look forward to welcoming a new coach in the early fall. Stay tuned for more details. For more information about the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.