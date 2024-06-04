Edgar May receives brownfield cleanup grant

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – North Star Health and Edgar May Health and Recreation Center are excited to announce that they have been awarded a $1.89 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency through the Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) grant program. These funds, combined with a $1.2 million grant from the Department of Commerce and Community Development, will facilitate the environmental remediation and brownfield cleanup of the former foundry building at 140 Clinton Street.

“We are deeply grateful for the support from the Environmental Protection Agency, our congressional delegation, the Town of Springfield, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Springfield Regional Development Corporation, and the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission. Their backing demonstrates great commitment to our project and the Springfield Community,” said Christian Craig, executive director of The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center.

The brownfield cleanup, which involves the removal and management of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, and benzene, will begin later this year. This initiative marks Phase I of a comprehensive, three-phase Edgar May project that will include the construction of a 13,000-square-foot addition to connect the current building to the historic foundry building, as well as the revitalization of the foundry building itself. Interested parties can view renderings at www.drive.google.com/drive/folders/1killmzXMMvUR3YK-ua0–DltAfRp1qTd?usp=sharing.

This expansion is set to provide enhanced recreational opportunities for Springfield and the surrounding region, making it one of the few advanced recreation facilities in Vermont. In preparation for this project, Edgar May conducted two meetings to gather input and feedback from the community. These were instrumental in shaping the project to meet local needs and expectations. When all phases of the project are complete, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center will be expanded by 31,000 square feet. The new and enhanced features will include 32 infant to pre-K childcare slots, an indoor walking track, an indoor turf field, wellness spaces, a community meeting space, larger locker rooms, a rock-climbing wall, and basketball and pickleball courts.

This project will also create eight full-time jobs, providing significant economic benefits to the region.

“This important grant has come at the perfect time,” Joshua Dufresne, CEO at North Star Health, said. “As our population ages and chronic disease continues to rise, it is crucial for our community to have access to health and wellness programs that can reduce reliance on expensive medications and specialized healthcare. North Star Health is very excited to be a part of this project with Edgar May.”

For more information about the project or to make a donation, please contact Christian Craig at ccraig@edgarmay.org or 802-885-2568.