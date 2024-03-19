Easter and Holy Week Church Services

REGION – Below is a list of Easter and Holy Week services being held across the region. This list will be updated as we receive more information.

First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Route 5, Westminster, Vt.

Holy Week services will begin on Palm Sunday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Palms will be distributed. Then, on Holy Thursday, March 28, a soup meal will be served at 5 p.m. in the Church Hall, with service at 6 p.m. in the church.

On Good Friday, there will be music and private meditation from 12-3 p.m., with service at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service will be at 6:30 a.m., in the Mayo Building at Kurn Hattin Homes. Breakfast will be served from 7:15-9:45 a.m., at the church. There will then be a 10 a.m. Easter service in the church.

Rev. Richard O’Donnell welcomes you, your family, and friends to join us. We would be honored to have you.

First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., Bellows Falls, Vt.

Palm Sunday service will be held on Sunday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Then on Thursday, March 28, there will be the Maundy Thursday White Supper and Communion at 5:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, March 31, will begin with sunrise service at 6:45 a.m., at the gazebo at Oak Hill Cemetery, with breakfast to follow at the church. Traditional Easter Sunday service will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

A Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Easter sunrise service at the gazebo on the Green will begin at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast to follow at 8:30 a.m. in the church. Sunday School for all ages will begin at 9:30 a.m., with morning worship service to begin at 11 a.m. Join us to celebrate Jesus.