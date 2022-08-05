Early Bird discount for Chester Pig Roast

CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate summer with an outdoor southern-style Pig Roast and accompanying favorite picnic foods on the lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., Chester, Vt., on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4–7 p.m. Reserve by Aug. 15 for a discount.

Barbecue-pit master Jessie Pixley will smoke the beast on location, and picnic specialties will be prepared by seasoned cooks. Favorite homemade side dishes include potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and cookies for dessert. Plus rolls, hot and cold drinks, and several different sauces created by grill master Jessie. Enjoy delicious food at tables on the back lawn of the church while playing lawn games or do take-out for the gang to enjoy at home. With summer heat and picnic pests in mind, as well as health precautions, side dishes will be packaged so distribution will be fast, clean, and perfect for transporting to a table or back to your house.

Reserve early to guarantee a spot. Ages 5 and under are free. Early Bird reservations made and paid by Monday, Aug. 15 receive a discount. There are discounts for families of five or more.

Enjoy good food, fun, and friendship at St. Luke’s first Pig Roast and spread the word to family, friends, and lovers of fun and food. For information visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org. To make a reservation or learn more contact Janet Hunter at 802-886-2304. Make checks out to St. Luke’s Church, write “PIG” in the memo line, and mail check in advance to Janet Hunter, 10 Pine Brook Lane E9, North Springfield, VT 05150.