É.T.É and Yann Falquet at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of Quebecois music from Canada and the U.S., by two trios –- É.T.É, and Yann Falquet with Emily Troll and Eric Boodman – on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage.

É.T.É transforms the nostalgia of a kitchen party into an unforgettable concert experience that celebrates the joie de vivre of Quebecois culture. With soaring vocal harmonies, a deep groove, step-dancing, and rich instrumentation, the trio creates their own trad universe with original compositions and unique arrangements of Quebecois and Acadian repertoire. Since winning the OPUS prize for Discovery of the Year 2017-2018, Élisabeth Moquin (fiddle, step-dancing, vocals), Thierry Clouette (bouzouki, podorythmie, vocals), and Élisabeth Giroux (cello, vocals), have shared their original, lively take on Quebec traditional music with audiences worldwide.

Perhaps best known as a founder and one third of the Quebecois traditional music trio Genticorum, Yann Falquet has developed a personal guitar style for Quebec folk music, inspired by the playing of the accompanists of different cultures, such as Brittany, Scandinavia, Ireland, and North America. A dynamic and versatile singer and instrumentalist who has collaborated with numerous internationally known folk music artists, Falquet expresses his love of traditional music with a new sound, accompanied by Emily Troll and Eric Boodman.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill, in downtown Putney, Vt. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. Sponsored in part by the Délégation du Québec à Boston.