Duo Andalus at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents an intimate encounter of voice and strings, sounds and cultures, with Duo Andalus, featuring LALA Tamar, on Sunday, April 28 at 7 p.m., at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, Vt.

“Take a trip through the Mediterranean – flamenco, Ladino, Moroccan, Jewish, Arabic – merging together with Duo Andalus. LALA Tamar’s vocal virtuosity blends with Ofer Ronen’s flamenco guitar style and oud,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “We love the journey music brings us on, and for this show, we may ask audiences to bring a passport.”

An intimate encounter of voice and strings, sounds and cultures. A journey in song and story, through the lands of the Mediterranean Sea and North Africa.

The young diva of Moroccan Judeo-Arabic music, LALA Tamar breathes vibrant new life into Sephardic, flamenco, and Middle Eastern music. She is a collector of lost stories and women’s song in Haquetia, Moroccan Ladino. Accompanied by the virtuoso guitar of Ofer Ronen, the duo masterfully weaves an evening of tenderness and depth, enchanting listeners into a ritual that celebrates the roots of three cultures in one.

Famous on the streets of Marrakech, Lala’s videos have collected millions of hits. Coming off a sold-out debut at Lincoln Center, the singer is an emergent force, delighting new and old friends across the globe. An evening with Duo Andalus is a pure gift, an unforgettable sweetness.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.