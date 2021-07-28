Dufresne named as CEO of Springfield Medical Care Systems

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Medical Care Systems Board of Directors has announced that Joshua Dufresne has been officially named as Chief Executive Officer. Dufresne has served as the acting CEO since 2019 and has been with SMCS since 2006.

Dufresne is a native of Springfield and has previously served as the Director of Patient Financial Services, Director of Rockingham Health Center, Director of Practice Operations, and Chief of Practice Operations at SMCS.

SMCS Board Chair George Lamb said that Dufresne’s leadership was critical in steering SMCS through the past two years, working through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the Covid-19 pandemic. “Josh made sure that practice operations have remained stable during trying circumstances and that SMCS was maintaining its mission of providing health access for the residents of our area,” Lamb said.

Dufresne said he is excited to help SMCS strengthen its focus on the health needs of the area. He said, “As a Federally Qualified Health Center, we need to continue to provide and expand the delivery of primary care, behavioral health, dental, and vision to help address the health care needs of the region.”

Dufresne received his B.A. from Johnson State College (now Northern State University) in 2000, and his MBA from Franklin Pierce University in 2010.

For additional information on SMCS, please visit www.springfieldmed.org.