Doreen B. Aldrich, 1947-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Doreen B. Aldrich, 74, of Center Street, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Doreen was born in Bellows Falls on July 29, 1947. She was the daughter of Harold and Theresa (Nadeau) Beam.

Doreen attended St. Charles Catholic School and was a 1965 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. Over the years Doreen held various jobs in the area, but she was best known as Town Clerk of Rockingham, Vt., starting as Assistant Clerk in 1988 and becoming Town Clerk in October of 1995. She retired June 30, 2015.

On April 28, 1979, she married James Aldrich at St. Charles Church, who survives her. Also surviving are her two daughters, Kathryn and Jennifer of Bellows Falls, three brothers, Lucian and wife Kathie of Langdon, N.H., Norman and wife Elaine of Westminster, Vt., Michael and wife Tracy of Walpole, N.H., and one sister, Eileen Swain of N. Walpole, N.H. Doreen is predeceased by her parents.

Doreen was a member of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club, the Bellows Falls Rotary Club, and St. Charles Church. She was an avid volunteer, baker, and animal lover.

There will be calling hours at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt. on Friday, May 13 from 5 – 7 p.m. A funeral mass at St. Charles Church will be held Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.