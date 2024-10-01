Doodle art workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to offer a relaxing “Doodle Art – Yoga for the Brain” workshop with Antje Ruppert on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2-4 p.m.

In this workshop you will learn to draw a series of different patterns with pencil and sharpie felt pens. You will then combine a number of different patterns on a 5-inch by 5-inch sheet of card stock, and thereby create a lovely and very unique piece of art effortlessly. You can then choose to color your piece with watercolor pencils and brushes.

This art technique is very beginner-friendly, and truly relaxing. All patterns will be explained in easy-to-follow steps. All materials are provided.

The cost of the workshop is discounted for gallery members. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or stop by the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.