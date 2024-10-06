Donated car helps Springfield family forge ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It’s a scenario that’s all too familiar for families trying their hardest to make ends meet. A sudden loss of access to transportation sets off a series of unfortunate events that often starts with a loss of employment. Without a car, many people cannot get a new job, and without a job, they can’t afford a car or safe housing. For a Springfield family whose totaled car put them in this dilemma for the last three years, they finally have a way forward.

Samantha Lane’s family was awarded a 2010 Honda Civic from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The Burlington-based organization was founded in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs. Over the last 28 years, it has helped car donors give nearly 6,000 vehicles to neighbors in need.

Upon being handed the keys to her donated car, Lane said, “This car is life-changing for me. Words can never be enough to describe the appreciation and gratitude.”

According to Good News Garage, postpandemic car prices have meant that many lower-income individuals and families are unable to afford reliable vehicles, restricting their ability to obtain steady employment, bring their kids to school or child care, and live self-sufficiently here in New England. The organization also says the need for donated vehicles is at a critical level. Car donations are down, and being far outpaced by the demand and need for reliable used cars.

Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Car recipients must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars. Those interested can find out more about Reach Up at www.dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.

For more information or to donate, visit www.goodnewsgarage.org.

Good News Garage is a member of Ascentria Care Alliance, one of the largest human services organizations in New England. With locations throughout the region, Ascentria is creating measurable, positive impact in communities by empowering people to reach beyond life’s challenges and thrive. For more information, visit www.ascentria.org.