DMV launches new online vehicle registration system

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Motor Vehicles announced the launch of a new online system for temporary registrations and license plates for private vehicle sales.

“This pandemic has changed the way Vermonters do business, and the DMV is no exception,” said Scott. “This new capability allows customers to print a temporary plate and registration for the vehicle they purchased, which is an important step forward in providing better service to Vermonters.”

The online system allows for the issuance of a temporary plate and registration for all types of vehicles that are sold, transported, and registered in Vermont. Users will enter the owner and vehicle information, the system will verify, and then the user will be asked to certify, pay a fee, and print the temporary plate and registration. Temporary plates and registrations are valid for 60 days and can be used for inspection of the vehicle, if required.

“We understand that Vermonters want and need to register vehicles in a timely manner after purchasing them, and this new system expands the menu of online services now available to our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli.

In addition to vehicle registrations, the DMV has implemented several new services throughout the Covid-19 State of Emergency, including online license renewals and online learner’s permit tests and modified driver’s license tests.

For more information and to access the new registration system, please visit www.bit.ly/DMVTempReg.