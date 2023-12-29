DiTrani Brothers and Jason Scaggs at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present roots, ragtime, and jazz quartet DiTrani Brothers, plus Jatoba’s multi-instrumentalist/singer Jason Scaggs at Next Stage on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

DiTrani Brothers, by way of bent melodies and driving rhythms, play perilous tunes for the hopeful, with elements of Balkan music and early American jazz/swing. Originally from North Bend, WA, brothers Bobby and Walker DiTrani began writing songs together while traveling across the country, playing music on the streets. Since then, they’ve recorded two albums and toured throughout the U.S. with drummer Eddie Gaudet. Now a quartet with acoustic bassist Benjamin Richards, they just released their third album “Dust Harvest.”

Jason Scaggs’ music began in the heart of Appalachia, his home state of Virginia, and that mountain sensibility shines through his music to this day. The twang of his guitar, much more assertive in his Jatoba days, has since been tempered with the addition of effects and looping to create an indie flavor and full sound, which belies it coming from one person.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance online. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.