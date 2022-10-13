District Deputy visits Springfield Elks

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Annually, the Vermont Elks make a policy for the District Deputy South to visit all Lodges in the southern part of the state to inspect their buildings premises, financials, and book work, to make sure they abiding by Elks rules and regulations. To that end, Henry Diemer of Brattleboro Lodge and District Deputy South recently visited Springfield Lodge 1560, to do just that. At the end of the day, inspections handled, he gave a glowing report of Springfield Lodge, stating that they are doing well by Elks National standards. The Lodge enjoyed a nice luncheon, put on by the House Committee for Diemer, his suite of officers, and Lodge members.