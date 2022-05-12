Diane Hart memorial service

CHESTER, Vt. – In Loving Memory – Diane Jo Emerson Hart, Oct. 21, 1955 – Jan. 20, 2022.

Please join us for a Graveside Service at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 37 Depot St. Ludlow, VT 05149, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Black River High School Gymnasium, 43 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149. To honor Diane’s love of butterflies you may make a tribute gift through the website, www.xerces.org/donate, in her memory. Gift notifications will be emailed to her daughter, Julie at julieannhart@gmail.com.