Department of Labor virtual job fairs

MONTPELIER, Vt. – As a part of services the Vermont Department of Labor continues to provide Vermonters amidst COVID-19, the department has announced a series of virtual job fair events, which began Thursday, July 23.

Through this series of virtual job fairs, the Department of Labor will highlight local employers, and allow job-seeking Vermonters to ask questions directly to employers and learn more about local career opportunities. Virtual job fairs are held every Thursday at 11 a.m. Upcoming dates include:

· July 30: Bennington, Middlebury, Rutland, and others in southwest Vt.

· Aug. 6: Burlington, St. Albans, and others in northwest Vt.

· Aug. 13: Brattleboro, Springfield, and others in southeast Vt.

· Aug. 20: Montpelier, Morrisville, White River Jct., and others in central Vt.

Job seekers may register for more information about virtual job fairs at https://bit.ly/Join-Us-Virtual-Job-Fair. Employers interested in taking part, or in learning more about virtual services, may contact the Department of Labor by emailing Hiring2DayVT@vermont.gov.

More information and updates on the Department of Labor can be found at www.labor.vermont.gov.