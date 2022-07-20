Democratic Committees host forum for State Senate candidates

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Town Democratic Committees of Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster are hosting a forum on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Rockingham Public Library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. This will be an opportunity for the communities to meet the three candidates vying for the two available seats in the Democratic Primary on Aug. 9, 2022, representing Windham County in the Vermont State Senate.

The three candidates are Wichie Artu of Athens, Vt., Nader Hashim of Dummerston, Vt., and Wendy Harrison of Brattleboro, Vt. Artu is a farmer, co-chair of the Windham County NAACP Health Justice Committee, and a data systmes expert. Hashim is a former state trooper, former state representative from Windham-4 who served on the house judiciary committee, and is vice president of the Windham County Chapter of the NAACP. Harrison has deep experience in town government, is chair of the Southeast Vermont Economic Development Strategy Board, and was a former Municipal Manager for the Town of Rockingham and the Village of Bellows Falls.

The forum will include written questions submitted prior to the event to Rep. Leslie Goldman and Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, reachable at lesliegforwindham3@gmail.com and mboslun@gmail.com, respectively. Admission will be free and refreshments will be provided.