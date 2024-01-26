Dementia in theater at Windsor Library

WINDSOR, Vt. – The Windsor Public Library will host theater professor and author Dorothy Chansky for a readers’ theatre presentation of Alice Brown’s 1914 one-act play “Joint Owners in Spain,” and discussion of Chansky’s latest book “Losing It: Staging the Cultural Conundrum of Dementia and Decline in American Theatre” on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m.

The reading is directed by Sara Vitale and performed by Margaret Jennings, Judy Hallberg, Barbara Ball, and Anna Kendall. Chansky will discuss how her book explores 11 dementia plays that have been produced in the United States over the past century. Chansky is the author of “Kitchen Sink Realisms: Domestic Labor, Dining, and Drama in American Theatre” (University of Iowa Press, 2015), and “Composing Ourselves: The Little Theatre Movement and the American Audience” (Southern Illinois University Press, 2004). She is immediate past vice president of publications for the American Society for Theatre Research, a past president of the American Theatre and Drama Society, a past editor of Theatre Annual, and a past book review editor of Theatre Journal.

Her work has appeared in Theatre Survey, Theatre History Studies, TDR, The Journal of American Drama and Theatre, Theatre Journal, and Modern Drama. She writes criticism for New York Theatre Wire. She holds a doctorate in performance studies from NYU, a master’s in theatre from The Catholic University of America, and a bachelor’s in English from Smith College. She now lives in Bellows Falls.

This program is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. The Windsor Public Library is located at 43 State Street, Windsor, Vt. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be reschedule for Sunday, Feb.4, at 1 p.m.

Please email librarian@windsorlibrary.org or call the library at 802-674-2556 to reserve your spot!