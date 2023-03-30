Decisions made on Depot Street Bridge

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Going back to the summer of 2019, the decision was made by the Rockingham Selectboard to join the Vermont Agency of Transportation in supporting the demolition and rebuilding of the Depot Street Bridge in Bellows Falls. The nearly 115-year-old bridge, which is owned by the local Great River Hydro facility, spans 96-feet and is one of two concrete structures that access both the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center and train station located just off The Square at Island Street.

The construction of the new bridge, as well as a new pedestrian bridge, will begin in 2026, and the structure will be built roughly 200 feet from the current bridge, costing the town roughly $700,000 of the estimated $15 million in overall costs. There is also the approximately $370,000 cost of cleaning up contaminated soil at the building site.

“We are reaching out to some Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contacts,” Bellows Falls Town Manager, Scott Pickup, said. “We are investigating to see if the brownfield program may be able to assist in covering some of the contamination costs.”

In a recent selectboard meeting, disappointment was expressed in the loss of Centennial Park due to the building of the new bridge at Depot Street. Centennial Park, also referred to as “Pigeon Park,” which sits next to the train station, not only includes trees and greenery but town parking as well, was created in honor of the country’s birthday.

However, it was explained by selectboard member Elijah Zimmer that the appointed Bike/Walk Committee created a plan for a 10-foot-wide “green strip” adjacent to the canal side of Canal Street, as to keep some nature and greenery as part of the location. The plan also includes a bike path to run along side the green strip.

There is a concern from residents near the new bridge project about the loss of trees and the Centennial Park area, and the Town of Bellows Falls plans to work with a landscaping consultant, that will be hired by the Vermont Agency of Transportation, to work on the project.

There are still some final decisions to be made, such as the painting of the bridge as well as final decisions on the bridge’s guardrails, after concerns were raised by the Rockingham Historical Preservation Commission. More discussions will take place on these matters at the next selectboard meeting.