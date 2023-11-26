December Tech Help at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What tech gift might you get this holiday season that you may need help with? The Springfield Town Library is ready and willing to help you use it to its full potential on Monday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. The featured small group class this month focuses on setting up that computer that is new to you.

The class will cover the initial computer setup, adding an administrator and standard user account (and why both are needed), finding and installing added software such as web browsers and office software, and configuring settings. There will be an opportunity to address additional questions you may have.

While personal computers aren’t needed for this class, if you have questions or need help with the device, feel free to bring it along. The class is limited to four people, so signing up is a must.

Individual tech help sessions are also available at the library two Mondays in December, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Please call the library at 802-885-3108 or visit the library’s website at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org to sign up for either the individual or small group tech help programs.