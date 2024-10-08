Debra L. Cook, 1962-2024

CONCORD, N.H. – Debra Lynn Cook passed from this life peacefully on Sept. 22, 2024, at Pleasant View Center in Concord, N.H.

Born Aug. 7, 1962, in Rutland, Vt., Debra grew up in the Chester and Ludlow area, where she attended local schools. She will always be remembered for being a beacon of love and joy in her family’s lives.

Debra had a passion and love for dogs, as well as horses. In her younger years she would often be found with friends on a horseback ride, or grooming and caring for them. She will be remembered for her passion for cooking and baking. You would never leave her home hungry.

Debra is survived by her daughter Sarah J. Fuller, and sons Jerome J. Fuller and Seth K. Fuller. Debra was blessed with 10 wonderful grandchildren whom she dearly loved: Elijah, Angelina, Troy Jr., Ciara, Dillon, Noah, Gabriel, Jerome Jr., Abraham, and Hannah; one great-grandson Levi; as well as her beloved dog Roxie, who will miss her dearly. Debra is predeceased by her mother Marjorie Cook and brother Timothy Gilchrist.

Debra was firm in her faith in Jesus, and her family finds peace knowing she is now in the arms of her Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 12, from 12-2 p.m., at 55 Bradley Street in Concord, N.H. All family and friends are welcome to attend to enjoy food and memories of Debra.